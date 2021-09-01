The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2021) exam result is scheduled to be released today, September 1, at 8.00 PM. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website nestexam.in.

“Results of the NEST-2021 examination will be announced by 8:00 pm on the 1st of September, 2021,” reads the official notice.

The NEST 2021 exam was conducted on August 14. The exam was earlier scheduled in June, but had to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, NEST 2021 answer key was released and challenges were invited till August 23.

About NEST

NEST is an online/computer-based test conducted for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

The NEST 2021 examination is conducted at multiple centres (major towns or cities) all over India. Based on the performance in NEST 2021, a merit list of the candidates will be prepared for NISER and CEBS separately and posted on NEST 2021 website today.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website nestexam.in for further details.