Indo Tibtetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will today, September 2, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) Group C (non-gazetted and non-ministerial) on temporary basis against Sports Quota. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on ITBP’s official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 65 vacancies in 12 sports disciplines — Wrestling, Kabaddi, Karate, Archery, Wushu, Taekwondo, Judo, Gymnastic, Sports Shooting, Ski, Boxing, Ice Hockey.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 23 years. Relaxation in age as per the prevalent Recruitment Rules.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have completed matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board.

Sports Qualification: Players who have participated or won medal (s) in the level of competitions mentioned in the notification will only be considered.

The sportsperson who have participated or won medal(s) in any International Sports events recognized by International Olympic Association as a member of the Indian Team and players who have won medal(s) in any National Games or Championships recognized by Indian Olympic Association Sports Federation of (concerned Sport), Youth/Junior National Championship held from January 1, 2019, to September 2, 2021, are eligible to apply. More details in the notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the home page, click on the “New User Registration” tab Fill up the details and submit Log in and proceed with application process Upload the required documents and pay the applicable fee Take a printout of the application form future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

Application Fee

Male candidates from General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100 whereas female applicants and candidates from SC/ST category are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination.