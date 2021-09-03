The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has released the admit cards for exams to various posts. The exams include those of Assistant Engineers, Accounts Officers, Personnel Officers, Junior Chemists, and Informatics Assistants in various state energy companies. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exams will be held from September 4 to 12 in both the morning and evening shifts. The exam will be held in a computer-based mode.

The RVUNL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1075 vacancies, out of which, 946 vacancies are for Junior Engineer-I, 46 for Informatics Assistant, 39 for Assistant Engineer, 27 for Junior Chemist, 11 for Accounts Officers, and 6 for Personnel Officers.

Here’s RVUNL exam timetable.

Steps to download RVUNL admit card 2021:

Visit RVUNL website energy.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on call letter download link Click on the link for relevant post On the IBPSC portal, enter Registration No / Roll No and date of birth to login The RVUNL admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

