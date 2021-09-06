Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to ITI Trade Apprentice posts at Hyderabad. Interested candidates can apply on the official website ecil.co.in till September 16 upto 4.00 PM.

Apprenticeships are being offered in 16 disciplines — Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter, RandAC, MMV, Turner, Machinist, Machinist (G), MM Tool Maint, Carpenter, Copa, Diesel Mech, Plumber, SMW, Welder, and Painter.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 243 ITI Trade Apprentice posts.

“The tenure of the Apprenticeship for above Trades would be One year only which will commence from October 2021,” reads the notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on October 14, 2021. Upper age limit for General Candidates is 25 years, for OBC 28 and for SC/ST 30 years.

Educational Qualification: ITI Pass Certificate i.e. NCVT certificate in the respective Trade.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ecil.co.in On the homepage, click on “Current Job Openings” under Careers tab Now click on “Click here to apply” against Online Applications are invited for the engagement of ITI Trade Apprenticeship at ECIL, Hyderabad Click on “Apply for ITI trade Apprenticeship” Fill in the details, and submit the form

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks secured in the ITI in the order of merit subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. Documents verification will be conducted from September 20 to 25. Exact date will be intimated by email to short listed candidates in due course of time.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.