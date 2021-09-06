The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has notified various vacancies for the post of Village Development Officer (VDO) today, September 6. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on Commission’s official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from September 10 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is October 9, 2021. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3896 VDO posts.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

The admit card for the examination will be released on Commission’s official website. No admit card will be sent via post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in any stream with O level certificate from Department of Electronics Accreditation Government of India (DOEACC). More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 450, whereas 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. For candidates from SC/ ST category, Rs 250 is applicable.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.