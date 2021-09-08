Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for Accountant, Assistant Accountant, Auditor, ARO and other posts recruitment exam. Registered candidates can download their admit card from Commission’s official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 12 to 14, 2021, reports JAGRAN Josh.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 541 vacancies, of which 469 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Accountant, 57 for Accounts Auditor, 1 for Assistant Review Officer, 8 for Accountant, 1 for Accountant, 4 for Power Transmission Corporation Assistant Auditor Accountant, and 1 for Cashier/ Assistant Accountant.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “पदनाम-कार्यालय सहा० लेखा/ लेखाकर/ लेखा परीक्षक/ सहायक लेखाकर/सहायक समीक्षा अधिकारी(लेखा) के प्रवेश पत्र(ADMIT CARD) हेतु क्लिक करें” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.