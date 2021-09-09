Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the timetable for the ICSE and ISC semester 1 board exam. Students of Class 10 and 12 standards can check and download the respective timetable from the Council’s website cisce.org.

The Semester I exams for both Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) will commence from November 15. The exams will conclude on December 6 for Class 10 and December 16 for Class 12.

The ICSE exams will begin at 11.00 AM every day and the exam duration is for 1 hour for most papers. On the other hand, ISC exams will begin at 2.00 PM and exam duration is 1.5 hours.

In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for attempting the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper, CISCE said.

Here’s direct link to ICSE Semester 1 date sheet.

Here’s direct link for ISC Semester 1 date sheet.