The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) post today, September 9. Registered candidates can download their admit card from Commission’s official website appsc.gov.in.

The objective types recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 19, 2021. The exam will consist of Technical Subjects from both the Syllabus of Agriculture Paper -I and Paper -II (Objective types) carrying 100 Marks. The test will be conducted for the duration of two hours.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ADO admit card

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card” tab Click on “Download” against Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 43 vacancies. The vacancies were notified on December 28, 2020 and the registration process concluded on February 5, 2021.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written exam in the following subjects — General Knowledge, General English, Agriculture Science (Paper-I), Agriculture Science (Paper-II) consist of 100 marks each. Candidates who will qualify the exam with minimum 33% or more in individual subject and 45% of marks out of aggregate total marks in written test will have to appear for viva voce (50 marks).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.