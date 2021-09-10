Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the counselling schedule Assam CEE 2021 counselling schedule. The registration window will open from September 12 to 19, 2021 on the official website dte.assam.gov.in. Assam CEE exam is conducted for admissions to various engineering colleges in the state of Assam.

For participating in the online counselling process for provisional into the 1st Semester B.E/ B.Tech course of State Engineering College of Assam, based on the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2021, the aspiring eligible candidates having CEE 2021 Rank must upload their required documents by login in using their application number of CEE 2021 and date of birth w.e.f September 12 to 19, 2021, reads the official notice.

The schedule for seat allotment, submission of acceptance letter by the candidates and parents/ guardian will be notified in due course of time.

Assam CEE 2021 Provisional Answer Key was released on August 29, 2021. Candidates were given an opportunity to challenge the same by August 31, 2021. The registration process for Assam CEE Exam started on July 14, 2021.

