The West Bengal College Service Commission will conclude the online application process for the West Bengal State Eligibility Test 2022. Candidates can download the notification from the official website wbcsconline.in.

The WB SET 2022 will be conducted on January 9, 2022, in 33 subjects at selected test centres of different districts in the state. The exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates applying for Assistant Professor posts in West Bengal state. Eligibility for Assistant Professor will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of SET in aggregate.

Here’s WB SET 2022 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

General/EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree OR equivalent examination from Universities/Institutions recognised by UGC. The criteria is relaxed for reserved categories.

There is no upper age limit for applying for SET.

Exam fee

The exam fee for WB SET is Rs 1,200 for general category, Rs 300 for SC, ST, PwD and transgender candidates and Rs 600 for OBC and EWS candidates.

Steps to apply for WB SET 2022:

Visit official website wbcsconline.in Click on the apply for STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST 2022 Register using personal details, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for WB SET 2022.