The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has started the registration process CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams for the December 2021 session today, September 16. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website icai.org till September 30, 2021.

The last date for online submission of online form with late fee is October 3, 2021. The late fee for submission of exam application form after the deadline would be Rs 600 for Indian / Kathmandu Centres and US $10 for Abroad Centres as decided by the Council.

Candidates who opted out of the CA July exams are eligible to appear in the December session.

Steps to apply for ICAI CA December 2021 exams:

Visit the official website icai.org On the homepage, click on Examination Click on the Register/ Login hyperlink and register Login and proceed with the application Pay the applicable fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register online.

CA Foundation course exam – Under NEW SCHEME:

December 13, 15, 17 and 19.

CA Intermediate (IPC) course exam – Under OLD SCHEME [only for opt-out students]

Group 1: December 6, 8, 10 and 12

December 6, 8, 10 and 12 Group 2: December 14, 16 and 18

Intermediate course exam – Under NEW SCHEME

Group 1: December 6, 8, 10 and 12

December 6, 8, 10 and 12 Group 2: December 14, 16, 18 and 20

Final course exam – Under OLD SCHEME [only for opt-out students]

Group 1: December 5, 7, 9 and 11

December 5, 7, 9 and 11 Group 2: December 13, 15, 17 and 19

Final course exam – Under NEW SCHEME

Group 1: December 5, 7, 9 and 11

December 5, 7, 9 and 11 Group 2: December 13, 15, 17 and 19

Here’s ICAI CA December 2021 exam schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.