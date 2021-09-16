ICAI CA exam 2021: Registration begins for Foundation, Final and Inter exams, details here
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website icai.org till September 30, 2021.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has started the registration process CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams for the December 2021 session today, September 16. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website icai.org till September 30, 2021.
The last date for online submission of online form with late fee is October 3, 2021. The late fee for submission of exam application form after the deadline would be Rs 600 for Indian / Kathmandu Centres and US $10 for Abroad Centres as decided by the Council.
Candidates who opted out of the CA July exams are eligible to appear in the December session.
Steps to apply for ICAI CA December 2021 exams:
- Visit the official website icai.org
- On the homepage, click on Examination
- Click on the Register/ Login hyperlink and register
- Login and proceed with the application
- Pay the applicable fee and submit
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Here’s the direct link to register online.
CA Foundation course exam – Under NEW SCHEME:
December 13, 15, 17 and 19.
CA Intermediate (IPC) course exam – Under OLD SCHEME [only for opt-out students]
- Group 1: December 6, 8, 10 and 12
- Group 2: December 14, 16 and 18
Intermediate course exam – Under NEW SCHEME
- Group 1: December 6, 8, 10 and 12
- Group 2: December 14, 16, 18 and 20
Final course exam – Under OLD SCHEME [only for opt-out students]
- Group 1: December 5, 7, 9 and 11
- Group 2: December 13, 15, 17 and 19
Final course exam – Under NEW SCHEME
- Group 1: December 5, 7, 9 and 11
- Group 2: December 13, 15, 17 and 19
Here’s ICAI CA December 2021 exam schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.