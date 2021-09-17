The Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalam, Tirupati has released the hall tickets of the AP Law Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP LAWCET-2021) today. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalam will conduct the AP LAWCET 2021 on September 22 for admission into regular LLB (3 and 5 years) and LLM (2 year) courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The exam will be held in a single session: 11.00 AM to 12.30 PM.

Steps to download AP LAWCET hall ticket:

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET Click on the download hall ticket link Enter registration/mobile number, Qualifying Exam hall ticket number and date of birth and hit download button

The AP LAWCET hall ticket will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s dircet link to download AP LAWCET hall ticket.