Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the result of Registrar, Deputy Registrar, and Assistant Registrar recruitment exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their result from Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on August 26 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM for the subjects General Studies, General Knowledge of Chhattisgarh and Aptitude Test.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “WRITTEN EXAM RESULT - REGISTRAR (COLLEGE) EXAM-2021” “WRITTEN EXAM RESULT - ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, JANSAMPARK (HINDI MEDIUM) EXAM-2021” “WRITTEN EXAM RESULT - REGISTRAR, DEPUTY REGISTRAR, ASSISTANT REGISTRAR EXAM-2020(16-09-2021)” under New tab The results will appear on the screen Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Registrar (College) Exam 2021 result.

Direct link to Assistant Director, Jansampark (Hindi Medium) Exam 2021 result.

Direct link to Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar exam 2020 result.

The vacancies were notified in December 2020 and the online applications were invited from January 14, 2021 to February 19, 2021. Around 12 vacancies of Registrar, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar will be filled.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.