Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has notified extension of Forest Ranger Officer (FRO) 2021 application deadline today, September 17. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for FRO posts till October 8, 2021 on Commission’s official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The Commission has also increased the number of vacancies to 46. Earlier, the recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up 40 FRO vacancies. Other terms and conditions remain the same.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 42 years as on July 1, 2021. The candidates should hold a bachelor degree in science/ bachelor of technology or BE degree. More details in the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates from Unreserved/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 60 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for Forest Range Officer posts

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Exams/ Recruitments tab Click on “वन क्षेत्राधिकारी परीक्षा–2021 के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति, विज्ञापन एवं ऑनलाइन आवेदन” Now click on “ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।” Upload the required documents, make payment and submit the application Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Mains exam followed by the interview round.

The Preliminary examination will be conducted for the duration of 2 hours. The question paper will consist of objective type questions of General Studies and General Apptitude Test consist of 150 marks.

