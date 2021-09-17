The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the answer keys of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2021. Registered candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala TET 2021 was conducted on August 31, September 1 and September 3, 2021. KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with Kerala board.

The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers. Answer keys to all four categories have been released.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key till September 23, 5.00 PM. The form to raise objections is also available on the official website. Candidates will have to download the same and submit it at the office.

Here’s KTET 2021 answer key notice.

Steps to download KTET answer key:

Visit KTET website ktet.kerala.gov.in Click on the answer key link for the relevant category The KTET answer key will appear on the screen Download and check Raise objection, if any, buy following instructions given.

KTET answer keys 2021 direct links:

CATEGORY- I

CATEGORY- II

CATEGORY- III

CATEGORY- IV