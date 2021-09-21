Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) commenced the online application process for recruitment to 100 posts of Mines Inspector (Non Gazetted) on Monday, September 20, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website bssc.bihar.gov.in till October 22, 2021.

The last date for online registration is October 20, 2021.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years. The maximum age for male candidates is 37 years and 40 years is for female candidates. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have completed diploma in Mines and Mines Surveying from any recognized institute or hold a degree in Geology from any recognized university.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates out of Bihar/ general/ BC/ EBC category is Rs 750, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to Female/ PWD/ ST/ SC category candidates.

Steps to apply for Mines Inspector posts

Visit the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in Click on “Link for Filling Application form for the Adv. No. 01-2021, Post - Mines Inspector (Non Gazetted)” under “Notice Board” tab Now click on “Click Here” against “APPLICATION FORM PROCESS LINK FORMINES INSPECTOR (NON GAZETTED)” Register and login to apply for the post Pay the application fee, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for Mines Inspector post.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted for the post on the basis of Preliminary and Mains exam. The qualifying marks for candidates from general category is 40%, for BC category is 36.5%, for EBC category is 34% and 32% is for candidates from SC/ST/Female/PWD category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.