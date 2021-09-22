The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) will today, September 22 conclude the Common Admission Test-2021 (CAT 2021) registration process. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the examination on the official website iimcat.ac.in upto 5.00 PM.

The IIM CAT 2021 will be held on November 28 and the admit card for the exam will be released on October 27. The entrance exam will be conducted for admission to various management programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management.

Here’s CAT 2021 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% for ST/SC/PWD categories], awarded by any recognized University or educational institution. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

For more details, candidates may check the Information Bulletin here.

Registration Fee

The online registration fee is Rs 1,100 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and Rs 2,200 for all other categories of candidates.

Steps to apply for IIM CAT 2021:

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on “New Candidate Registration” Fill up the required details Once registered, log in to the portal Fill up the application form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a print of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for IIM CAT 2021.

About CAT 2021

CAT 2021 will be conducted in a computer-based mode on November 28 in three sessions in 158 cities. The result will be declared in the second week of January 2022.

The duration of the test will be 120 minutes. There will be three sections — Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Section III: Quantitative Ability. Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

The CAT exam is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.