The Kakatiya University has announced the result of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check the result online at the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ICET 2021 Computer Based Entrance Examination was conducted on August 19 and 20 in three sessions. The preliminary answer key was released on September 1 and objections were invited till September 4.

TS ICET 2021 is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. The state-level entrance exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.

After the results are announced, the counselling process will start, details of which will be shared on the portal.

Steps to check TS ICET results 2021:

Visit official website icet.tsche.ac.in Click on the ‘Download Rank Card’ link

Enter ICET hall ticket number, registration number, date of birth to login The TS ICET result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check TS ICET result 2021.