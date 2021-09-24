Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of Civil Services Exam 2020 today, September 22. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the result from Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

A total number of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various services — Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

As per the released notification, Shubham Kumar topped the examination, whereas Jagrati Awasthi secured the second rank and Ankita Jain secured third position.

The result has been prepared on the basis of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2020 and the interviews for Personality Test held in August-September, 2021. A total of 2,046 candidates were declared qualified for the interview round.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020” under What’s New tab The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to Civil Services Exam 2020 result.

UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of Result.