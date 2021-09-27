Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from September 30 onwards.

The online registration process will conclude on November 5, 2021. The Preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2021.

The exam will be conducted for recruitment to 555 vacancies in various services, of which 174 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for general category candidates is 37 years, whereas for female candidates, BC, EBC category, the upper age limit is 40 years. For SC/ ST category candidates, 42 years is the maximum age limit.



Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelors degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to Bihar state’s SC/ ST/ EWS category candidates.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Candidates may check the Instructions for filling Online Application for 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination from Commission’s website or the notification below:

Instructions for Filling the Application Form.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.