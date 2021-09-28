Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the HP Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam 2020 provisional answer keys. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the same from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Candidates may raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till October 4, 2021.

Objection(s) on the enclosed proforma along with universally accepted proof(s)/ document(s) in respect of this provisional answer key received upto October 4, 2021 (5.00 PM) either in person or by post or through courier will only be entertained/ considered and decided accordingly. Submission of objection(s) through e-mail will not be entertained/ considered, reads the notification.

The Preliminary Examination was conducted on September 26 in 133 examination centres at District Headquarter/Sub-Division level in 10 Districts of HP (excluding Kinnaur & Lahaul Spiti).

A total of 30625 candidates were admitted, of which 18078 candidates appeared in Paper-I and 17765 in Paper-II.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 16 posts in different state government departments.

