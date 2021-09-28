The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of JEE Main 2021 session 4 for Paper 2 — B.Arch and B.Planning today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can also raise objections, if any, against the released answer key by paying the fee of Rs 200 till September 29 (11.00 PM).

“The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge. The procedure (as enclosed) for the challenge of Answer Key may be used,” reads the notice.

Candidates may also check the procedure for challenge of answer key in the notification below:

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge (Paper 2) May 2021 Session Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

