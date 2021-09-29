West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has begun the registration process for WBJEE 2021 online counselling. This round of counelling will be done for WBJEE rank holders for admission into B.Arch/ Architecture Engineering courses and JEE Main rank holders for seats reserved for such category in various Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.

Candidates who have qualified the exams can register for the counselling process at the official portal wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date to register for WBJEE 2021 for Architecture and JEE(Main) seats is September 30.

Candidates have to pay a registration fee of Rs 500 for those who have JEE (M) rank and Rs 300 for candidates who have WBJEE -2021 rank. Read the counselling notification for more details.

The first round of seat allotment results will be declared on October 4.

Here’s WBJEE 2021 Counselling Notification JEE(M) & Arch seats.

Steps to register for WBJEE counselling 2021:

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on registration link for JEE Main and Architecture Select registration type, enter WBJEE Roll Number and password to login Fill counselling form and pay fee Submit registration form and print a copy for future reference.

Here’s direct link to register for WBJEE counselling 2021.