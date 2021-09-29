The National Health Mission Karnataka has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Community Health Officer (CHO) posts (on contract basis ) to Sub Centre -Health and Wellness Centers. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register on the official website techkshetra.info till October 18 upto 5.00 PM.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 23 and the result will be released on the same day. The admit card will be made available to download between October 18 to 22.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 3006 CHO vacancies in various districts.

Vacancy Details

Belgaum: 476

Tumkur: 404

Mysore: 327

Dakshin Kannada: 323

Mandya: 267

Udupi: 249

Chikballapura: 161

Kodagu: 160

Davanagere: 147

Bangalore Rural: 142

Dharwad: 122

Bengaluru urban: 81

Uttara Kannada: 37

Vijayapura: 17

Bagalkote: 17

Ballari: 11

Chikkamagaluru: 12

Koppala: 12

Raichur: 12

Kalaburgi: 8

Kolar: 9

Yadagiri: 4

Mysuru: 3

Bidar: 4

Haveri: 1

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 35 years in case of General category; 40 years in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes, Ex-serviceman, war widow, physically/ specially Challenged Persons. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: The eligible candidates are BSc / Post BSc graduates, having qualified degree certificate and enrolled in KNC/INC with knowledge on Computer system as well as Kannada fluency (speaking and writing).

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ Ex-service (Men and Women) category.

Steps to apply for the post

Visit the official website karunadu.karnataka.gov.in/hfw Click on “Click Here to Apply” against “Recruitment of 3006 Community Health Officer on Contract Basis under NHM” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the required details, upload the documents, and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for CHO posts.

Exam Scheme

The exam will be held for 90 minutes. The paper will consist 80 objective type questions, and against which totally 100 marks will be allotted. Each question in general carry 1 marks (sixty questions for 60 marks) but skill based 20 questions will carry 2 marks (20 questions for 40 Marks). The exam shall commence at 11.00 AM and conclude at 12.30 PM. Reporting time at the exam center will be at 10.00 AM.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.