Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has notified the postponement of registration dates for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO). The application process will now commence from October 13, 2021 on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in. The last date for submission of online application will be October 28.

The deferment decision has been taken due to the enforcement of Model code of conduct for Local Body Elections.

“In view of the enforcement of Model code of conduct for Local Body Elections, the provision for submission of online application for the post of Food Safety Officer will be opened from 13.10.2021 (Wednesday) and the last date for submission of online application will be 28.10.2021 (Thursday),” reads the official notice.

Earlier, the application was scheduled to begin on September 30. The examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of November.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 119 FSO vacancies. The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms, reports JAGRAN Josh.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.