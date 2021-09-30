National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (UP NHM) will today, September 30 conclude the online application process for recruitment to 5000 vacancies of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM). Eligible candidates can apply for the contractual vacancies on the official website upnrhm.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to recruitment of 5000 female ANM posts.

As per the official notification, only female candidates can apply for the vacancies. The candidate can apply for more than one district and should fill separate application form for each district in which he/she is willing to apply.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should be more than the age of 40 years as on September 12, 2021.

Educational Qualification: 2 Years Certified diploma in Auxiliary Nursing and Midwife by any recognized Institute approved by Nursing Council of the State/GoI. Candidates must be registered from UP State Nursing Council and have valid registration certificate at the time of online submission of application.

Steps to apply for ANM vacancies

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in On the homepage, click on ANM recruitment link Fill in the details and upload the required documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for document verification, if shortlisted as per the scoring matrix as decided by UP, NHM based on education qualifications and experience.

The minimum qualifying marks general/ EWS category candidates is 33% marks i.e. 33 Marks out of 100, whereas for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), it’s 30% and for SC/ST it is 24%.

