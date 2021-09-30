Allahabad University has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various teaching posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website allduniv.ac.in. The last day to apply for these posts is October 27.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for over 500 posts. These are 70 vacancies of Professors, 357 vacancies of Assistant Professors, 170 vacancies of Associate professors, and 4 vacancies of Assistant Librarians.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully for details on eligibility crietria, reservation policy, mode of selection, etc.

Here’s Allahabad University faculty recruitment notification.

Application fee

For Professor, Assistant Professor, and Associate Professor, the application cost is Rs 1500 and for Assistant Librarian it is Rs 1050. The amount is released for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for Allahabad University faculty recruitment: