Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the results of the MCA, March and MHMCT entrance tests 2021. Candidates who appeared for these exams can check their results online at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org using their application number and date of birth.

The MHT CET 2021 for Master of Computer Application (MCA) and Master of Architecture (MArch) and Master in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MHMCT) was held on September 15.

To download their scorecards with the subject-wise break-up of marks, candidates have to log in at the website using their application number and date of birth.

The state CET cell has also provided an option for the candidates who were unable to appear for the MHT CET 2021 on the scheduled dates due to Mumbai rains to appear on October 9-10.

Steps to check MHT CET result s2021:

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on view scorecard link for relevant course Key in your application number and date of birth and submit The MHT CET result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

