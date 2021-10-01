Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key of Haryana Police Sub Inspector (Female) exam 2021 today, October 1. Candidates who have appeared for the exam conducted on September 26 can check and download the answer keys from Commission’s official website hssc.gov.in.

Candidates can also raise objections, if any, against the released answer keys from October 3 to 5 upto 5.00 PM.

“The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, Set Code, Shift/Session and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” reads the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Click on “Answer key for the post of Sub Inspector (Female) Set-A, Set-B, Set-C, Set-D” link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer keys Take a printout for future reference

If any candidate has any objection regarding any answer, he/she may submit his/her query/objection at hssc.gov.in. Click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 03/2021, Cat. No. 02)” button, fill in details, upload required documents and raise objection.

Meanwhile, the Commission will conduct re-examination for the post of Sub Inspector (Male), against Advt. No. 03/2021, Cat. No. 01, Police Department, Haryana which was held on 26.09.2021 (Morning Session) at the following examination centres — GOVT. SR. SEC. SCHOOL, VPO JHARSA, 0833, GURUGRAM (Centre No.78); MANAV RACHNA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, SECTOR 46, GURUGRAM (Centre No.106) and SAINI SR. SEC. SCHOOL, DELHI GATE, NEAR CIVIL HOSPITAL, REWARI (Centre No.333) on administrative/ technical grounds.

The exam will now be conducted on October 13 from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

