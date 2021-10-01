The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Research Assistant in Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department. Interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website apsc.nic.in from October 4 onwards.

The last date to submit the online application and pay the application fee is November 3 and 5, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from any recognized University with either Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology, Anthropology, Social Anthropology, Social Work, Business Administration, Business Management, Geography or Commerce as one of the subjects. Preference shall be given to Honours Graduates.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. BPL/ PWBD category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.