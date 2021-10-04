Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts. The application process will begin on October 8 at the official website fssai.gov.in and the last date to apply is November 7.

FSSAI has notified a total of 254 vacancies of technical officer, assistant, personal assistant, central food safety officer, and other posts. The posts have been notified in two separate advertisements.

Here’s FSSAI recruitment Advt No: DR-03/2021.

Here’s FSSAI recruitment Advt No: DR-04/2021.

Age limit

To be eligible to apply, candidates must be under 35 years of age for the post of Food analyst, Assistant Director (Technical), Assistant Director, and Deputy Manager and under 30 for the post of Technical Officer, Hindi Translator, central food safety officer (CFSO), Assistant Manager, Assistant, Assistant Manager IT, Personal Assistant and IT Assistant. The age limit is 25 for the post of Junior Assistant Grade-I.

For details on educational qualification, pay scale, reservation policy, read the recruitment notification in detail.

Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer-based tests and some posts would also require interviews.

Application fee

The candidates from the General and OBC category have to pay ₹1500 as application fee. The application fee for SC/ST/EWS/Women/Ex-Servicemen/ PwBD is ₹500.