The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Professor recruitment exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Assistant Professor Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations was conducted on September 21, 2021 for three subjects Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

The Commission has invited objections, if any, through a format described in the notice and send it to the given address. The post shall reach the BPSC office in Patna on or before October 21 by 5.00 PM. Read the notification for more details.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 287 vacancies, reports NEWS18.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on answer keys under “Invitation of Objection to Answers of Assistant Professor Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations held on 21st September, 2021. (Advt. Nos. 44/2020, 52/2020 & 53/2020)” The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer keys Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to Civil Engineering answer key.

Here’s direct link to Computer Science and Engineering answer key.

Here’s direct link to Electrical and Electronics Engineering answer key.

