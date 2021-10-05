The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for Chhattisgarh Forest Service (Combined) Exam 2020. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to register for the exam from October 11 onwards on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application form is October 30, 2021. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from October 31 to November 4.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 5, 2021.

Earlier, the Commission had invited applications from June 16, 2020 to July 15, 2020 which later was postponed till further notice. Candidates who have applied for the exam earlier need not apply again, reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 178 vacancies, of which 157 vacancies are for the post of Forest Ranger, and 21 for Assistant Forest Guard.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on January 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed class 12th in Biology/ Physics/ Chemistry and Graduation degree in at least one of the subject of Agriculture, Botany, Computer Applications/ Service, Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, etc. More details in the notification.

