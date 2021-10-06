Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Authority will today release the Uttar Pradesh Junior Aided Selection Exam (UP JASE) 2021 at 4.00 PM. Registered candidates will be able to download the their admit card from the official website updeled.gov.in using their login details.

“UPJASE-2021 Admit Card Will Be Available After 4 PM,” reads the notification.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1894 vacancies of Assistant Teacher and Head Master in UP Aided Schools, of which 1504 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Teacher and 390 for Head Master.

The applications were invited in the month of February and concluded in March.

Steps to download the hall ticket

Visit the official website updeled.gov.in On the homepage, click on “UP JASE Admit Card” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.