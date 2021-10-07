The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Enforcement Inspector screening test 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC Enforcement Inspector exam 2021 will be held on October 24 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The exam will be held in an OMR-based written test. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 5 posts of Enforcement Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department.

The list of candidates whose applications are found eligible to appear in the APSC Enforcement Inspector exam has been released on the official website. In total, 2009 candidates are eligible to appear in the exam.

Steps to download APSC admit card 2021:

