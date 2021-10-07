BPSC 65th CCE final result released; check direct link here
Candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check their result from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result and cut-off marks of 65th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check their result from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Commission had organised the interview from August 2 to 18 for a total of 1142 applicants. Out of which, 1114 candidates appeared for the interview.
As per the official notification, a total of 422 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment against 423 notified vacancies.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Final Results: 65th Combined Competitive Examination.”
- The result appear in PDF format
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Here’s direct link to download the result.
Cut-Off Marks
|Category
|Written Exam
|Final Exam
|Unreserved
|447
|532
|Unreserved (Female)
|438
|515
|EWS
|425
|530
|EWS (Female)
|401
|504
|SC
|397
|507
| SC (Female)
|385
|482
|ST
|394
|495
|ST (Female)
|—
|—
|EBC
|417
|518
|EBC (Female)
|396
|508
|BC
|425
|525
|BC (Female)
|—
|515
|BCL
|418
|517
|Disabled (VI)
|361
|436
|Disabled (DD)
|360
|463
|Disabled (OH)
|384
|488
|Disabled (MD)
|314
|421
|Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter
|445
|518
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.