Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result and cut-off marks of 65th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check their result from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Commission had organised the interview from August 2 to 18 for a total of 1142 applicants. Out of which, 1114 candidates appeared for the interview.

As per the official notification, a total of 422 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment against 423 notified vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Final Results: 65th Combined Competitive Examination.” The result appear in PDF format Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here's direct link to download the result.

Cut-Off Marks Category Written Exam Final Exam Unreserved 447 532 Unreserved (Female) 438 515 EWS 425 530 EWS (Female) 401 504 SC 397 507 SC (Female)

385 482 ST 394 495 ST (Female) — — EBC 417 518 EBC (Female) 396 508 BC 425 525 BC (Female) — 515 BCL 418 517 Disabled (VI) 361 436 Disabled (DD) 360 463 Disabled (OH) 384 488 Disabled (MD) 314 421 Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter 445 518

