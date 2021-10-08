Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) released the admit card for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains exam on Thursday, October 7 along with Form-12. Registered candidates can check and download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website bssc.bihar.gov.in using their registration number/ roll number and date of birth.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 18, 2021 for a total of 1218 candidates. The Commission had invited online applications from eligible candidates for the exam from September 20 to October 4, 2021.

The applicants are also required to bring Form-12 to the exam. Candidates should ensure to paste a colour passport size photograph on the form and get it attested from a gazetted officer.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Link for Downloading Admit Card for the Adv. NO. 06060114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive(mains) Exam-2014)” Now click on “CLICK HERE” against the advertisement Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

