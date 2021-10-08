The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the state wise provisional select list of candidates for class XI lateral entry admission 2021. Candidates can check the list from the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The result has been announced for various regions — Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Earlier, NVS had released the result for other states including Andaman and Nicobar UT, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi UT, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, UT Chandigarh, UT Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & DIU, UT Jammu and Kashmir, UT Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

“The selection is being done on the basis of performance of students in Class X Board Examinations (CBSE / State Education/ other recognized Board),” reads the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in Click on JNV Class 11 Admissions 2021 provisional list The result will get downloaded Check the result and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.