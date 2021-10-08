National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (UP NHM) has invited applications for recruitment to more than 2400 vacancies of Staff Nurse. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website upnrhm.gov.in from October 20 onwards.

The last date of submission of online application is November 9, 2021. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2445 Staff Nurse contractual vacancies.

The appointment will be purely on contractual basis for a period of one-year, renewable subject to satisfactory performance. Any claim for absorption in the regular position shall not be entertained in future, reads the official notice. Detailed notification shall be available on the website soon.

Vacancy Details Program Position Total Vacancy Honoraria Child Health Staff Nurse-(SNCU/KMC) 189 20500 Child Health Staff Nurse-NBSU 320

20500 Child Health Staff Nurse-NRC 54 20500 Child Health Staff Nurse-SNCU 36 20500 Community Process Staff Nurse-MHCP 500 20500 Maternal Health Staff Nurse 900

20013 National Program Staff Nurse 384 20000 NUHM Staff Nurse/UPHC 34 19101 NUHM Staff Nurse/UCHC 10 19101 NUHM Staff Nurse/UCHC 18 19101

