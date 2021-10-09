The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will soon open the online application window for recruitment to various posts of Junior Engineer, Horticulture Technician Grade-IV, Junior Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Sericulture Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply on the official website jkssb.nic.in till November 9, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 462 posts in various departments, of which 163 vacancies are for Jal Shakti Department, 198 for Horticulture Department, 101 for Agriculture Production & Farmer’s Welfare Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Jal Shakti: Three years diploma in Civil Engineering from Government recognized Institute/Indian University, degree in Civil Engineering, AMIE Section(A&B) India.

Horticulture: 10+2 with 01-year Basic Horticulture Training Passed from recognized Institute.

Agriculture Production & Farmer’s Welfare: Graduate from recognized University having minimum speed of 65 words per minute in shorthand and 35 words per minute in typing. More details in the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 350 through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.