Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has will commence the online application process for recruitment to 157 vacancies for various posts including Instructional Electronics, Instructional Electrical, Instructor Diesel Mechanic, and others soon. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies till November 25. The written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in March 2022.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 43 years as on July 1, 2021.

Candidates may check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, exam details and others in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration (OTR)” Now click on “Candidate, Register Here” Fill in your details, upload documents and review Once registered, log in and fill the application Pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

