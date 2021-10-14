The Director-General of Police, Goa has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Police Constable (Armed Police), Pharmacist, Clerk and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts till November 8. The official recruitment notification is available on the official website citizen.goapolice.gov.in.

The Goa Police recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 734 posts of Police Constable, 6 Pharmacist, 2 Stenographer, 5 Lower Division Clerk, 4 Barber, 3 Dhobi (laundryman), 3 Nursing Assistant, 14 Mess Servant and 2 Sweeper. The vacancies are under the India Reserve Battalions of the Goa Police.

Age Limit

Police Constable: 18-28 years as on November 8, 2021.

All other posts: 18-45 years.

Educational Qualification

Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class 10) or equivalent for Police Constable, Barber, Dhobi, Nursing Assistant, Mess Servant and Sweeper posts. Higher Secondary School Certificate (Class 12) for Steno and LDC and degree/diploma in pharmacy for Pharmacist.

Knowledge of Marathi/Konkani is desirable.

Here’s Goa Police recruitment 2021 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ EWS category.

Selection Process

For the posts of Police Constable, candidates will have to qualify the physical tests to appear for the main written exam. For other posts, refer to notification.

Application Process

The candidates are required to submit their completely filled application forms Interested candidates can submit applications at the Police headquarters Panaji-Goa, Mapusa Police Station, Bicholim Police Station, Ponda Police Station, Curchorem Police Station, Margao Town Police Station, Vasco Police Station between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM on all working days.