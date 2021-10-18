The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conducted the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022 on January 9, 2022. The exam will be conduced for admissions to class 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools. The exam for admission to Class 6 will be held for the duration of 150 minutes (2 hours 30 minutes), whereas for class 9, the exam will be conducted for 180 minutes (3 hours).

Meanwhile, the application process is underway. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website aissee.nta.nic.in till October 26 upto 11.50 PM.

The application correction window will open from October 28 to November 2, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate is eligible for admission to the Sainik Schools, if he/ she secures a minimum of 25% marks in each subject of the exam and 40% marks in aggregate of all the subjects of AISSEE 2022. However, admission will be based on relative merit (in AISSEE) of candidate in his/ her category in the school opted by him/ her, medical fitness and verification of requisite documents.

Age Limit: For admission to Class 6, the candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31 March 2022 and for admission to Class 9, the candidates should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31 March 2022.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/wards of defence personnel and ex-servicemen/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 550, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Here’s direct link to the official notification.

Steps to register for AISSEE 2022

Visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click “Apply for AISSEE 2022” Register yourself and proceed with applications Fill up the required details, upload the documents, and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for AISSEE 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.