The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the registration deadline for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021. Interested and eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the exam on the official website ctet.nic.in till October 25.

The applicants can submit their fee upto October 26, 2021 (Tuesday) before 15.30 hrs.

The candidates who have already applied for CTET December, 2021 and wish to change their city or make any correction in their particulars in the online application form can do so from October 28 to November 3, 2021. No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date.

The CBSE will conduct the 15th edition of CTET between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The test will be conducted in CBT Mode only (Computer Based Test).

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

For Paper I or II: The applicants from General/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas for SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person, the fee is Rs 500.

For both Paper I and II: The applicants from General/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1200, whereas for SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person, the fee is Rs 600.

Steps to apply for CTET December 2021

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for CTET December 2021” Click on the New Registration link Register yourself and proceed with application process Pay the exam fee, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for CTET December 2021.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for teaching Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both the papers.

The online application-process for CTET examination commenced from September 20, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.