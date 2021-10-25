Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts in the Central government departments. Interested candidates can apply for the posts advertised under Advt No. 15 - 2021 at the upsconline.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 11, 2021. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is November 12. UPSC has notified a total of 64 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor (Mechatronics): 1

Assistant Defence Estates Officer: 6

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Armament): 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Chemistry): 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Engineering): 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Gentex): 2

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Instrumentation): 1

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Metallurgy): 2

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Military Explosives): 2

Assistant Director (Economist): 1

Assistant Director (Information Technology): 29

Assistant Director (Horticulture): 3

Medical Officer (Ayurveda): 3

Medical Officer (Unani): 5

Interested candidates may check more details including educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, essential qualification, experience and others in the notification below:

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/ master credit/ debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Posts” Now click on “Apply Now” against the post Read the instructions carefully and proceed with application Register and apply for the vacancy Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a print for future reference

