The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has postponed the recruitment exam for Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges. The postponement notice is available at the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

TN TRB had scheduled to conduct the Polytechnic Lecturer exam in a computer-based mode from October 29 to 31 in both forenoon and afternoon sessions.

However, as per a notice on the TRB portal, the exam has been postponed due to management reasons. New dates for the TRB Polytechnic exam will be issued on the website at a later date. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for latest updates.

Here’s TN TTRB Polytechnic Lecturer exam postponement notice.

Last week, the Board had released the admit card for the Polytechnic Lecturer exam.

The Tamil Nadu TRB recruitment drive is being conducted for a total 1060 vacancies for the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering / Non-Engineering) for the year 2017-18. Applications were invited in 2019.