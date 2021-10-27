Allahabad University recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 500+ teaching posts, details here
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website allduniv.ac.in.
Today, October 27 is the last day to apply for various teaching posts in Allahabad University. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website allduniv.ac.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted for over 500 posts. Of these 70 vacancies of Professors, 357 vacancies of Assistant Professors, 170 vacancies of Associate professors, and 4 vacancies of Assistant Librarians.
Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully for details on eligibility criteria, reservation policy, mode of selection, etc.
Here’s Allahabad University faculty recruitment notification.
Application fee
For Professor, Assistant Professor, and Associate Professor, the application cost is Rs 1500 and for Assistant Librarian it is Rs 1050. The amount is released for reserved categories.
Steps to apply for Allahabad University faculty recruitment:
- Visit official website allduniv.ac.in
- Click on the link ‘Advertisement for Teaching and Non-Teaching positions’ scrolling on the homepage
- Go to ‘View Details’ and click on the apply link
- Sign up using personal and contact details to generate login ID
- Apply for the desired post, upload documents and pay fee
- Submit form and download a copy. Take printout for future reference.