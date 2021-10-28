The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will today, October 28 conclude the online registration process for recruitment to various posts including Private Secretary, Youth Officer, JTS, Data Processing Assistant, and Senior Grade of Indian Information Service. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is upto October 29.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 vacancies, of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Data Processing Assistant, 1 for Private Secretary, 20 for Senior Grade of Indian Information Service, 29 for JTS, and 5 for Youth Officer.’

Candidates may check the educational qualification, age limit, work experience, pay scale, and other details from the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/ master credit/ debit card. Applicants from SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS” Now click on “Apply Now” against the posts Read the instructions carefully and proceed with application Register and apply for the vacancy Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.