The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the result of the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2021. Candidates can check the result online at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH MB/MMS CET 2021 was held from September 16 to 18 in an online mode. The exam is conducted for admission to Master in Business Administration & Management Studies. Online applications were invited in August.

To check the result, candidates have to login using their application number (as mentioned in admit card) and date of birth.

Steps to check MAH MBA result 2021:

Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the scorecard link for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2021 Enter application number and date of birth to login The MAH MBA CET result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check MAH MBA CET result 2021.