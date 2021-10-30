Today, October 30 is the last date to register for the online counselling process for the AP EAMCET 2021. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the examination can register on the official website sche.ap.gov.in. The verification of uploaded certificate will be held till October 31, 2021.

Seat allotment list for the first phase will be released on November 10. The new academic session is scheduled to commence from November 15, 2021.

The qualified and eligible candidates of AP EAPCET-2021 (M.P.C. Stream) are informed to participate in web counselling for the seats available in (i) University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities and (ii) University & Private Pharmacy colleges under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.

The candidates are instructed to follow guidelines/Instructions to candidates or user manual to proceed for web counseling process.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Steps to register for the counselling

Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in Click on “AP EAPCET 2021 Admission link” Now click on registration form link Key in your ‘AP EAPCET Hall Ticket No’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Fill in the required details, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.